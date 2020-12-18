South Africa: Four Thousand Masiphumelele Residents in Desperate Rush to Rebuild Homes After Devastating Fire

18 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Rebecca Pitt and Victoria O'regan

About 1,030 shacks burnt down and 4,000 people were affected after a 'devastating' blaze broke out in an informal settlement in Masiphumelele, just off of Kommetjie Road in the south of Cape Town on Thursday.

"We were running. We were running for our lives," says Nyathi, whose home burnt down in a fire which devastated an informal settlement in Masiphumelele, in the south of Cape Town on 17 December.

Nyathi, who asked to be referred to only by her surname, is one of over 4,000 people who are now displaced after the fire, fuelled by strong winds, destroyed over 1,030 homes, the City of Cape Town told Daily Maverick. "This fire is devastating. It is something that is almost unimaginable," said John Thomas of the NGO Living Hope, which provides community development, social and health programmes in the area.

https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/wp-content/uploads/Masi-fire-of-17-Dec-2020.mp4

Video of Masiphumelele fire taken by Wandile Mdayi on 17 December 2020.

The fire broke out on Thursday afternoon at around 3pm, according to Nokuthula Ngwandi, a resident whose home was among those destroyed by the blaze.

The City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service were alerted to the "plume of thick black smoke" at around 4pm, reported Daily...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

