South Africa: Reality Check - Getting Covid-19 Is More Dangerous Than Going to War

opinion

There is a lot we don't know yet about Covid-19 and how it will evolve. What we do know is that wearing masks and sanitising are key, while physical distancing and ventilation of enclosed spaces are vital. So, let's not be selfish.

Who's more likely to die, a soldier deployed to Afghanistan between 2001 and 2014 or someone living in the US or the UK if they contract Covid-19?

Most people would opt for the soldier because he or she would have been going into one of the world's worst conflict zones at the time, against people with the stated intention of stopping them by any means possible, whether by shooting them in the head or planting improvised explosive devices at the roadside.

According to the Guardian newspaper, the British mortality rate in Afghanistan during that period was 2.8 per 100,000 deployed. The US rate was slightly better at 2.5 per 100,000 soldiers. But here's the thing: In August 2020, according to German firm Statista, the Covid mortality rate per 100,000 people was 70.16 in the UK, 49.65 in the US and 17.67 in South Africa.

Covid-19 is a killer. Getting it is more dangerous than going to war. The...