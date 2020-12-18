Kenya: Otile Brown, Nadia Mukami Top Boomplay's 2020 Most Streamed Artistes List

Jacob Obunga, popularly known as 'Otile Brown', and Nadia Mukami, have emerged as Boomplay's most streamed Kenyan artistes of 2020, according to the company's latest music fact report.

The two, who have taken the Kenyan music scene by storm, cumulatively had over 11.5 million streams on the music streaming platform, over a one-year period.

Otile, whose 'Just in Love' album was released in June this year, also clinched the top streamed album in Kenya.

Nadia's album 'African Pop Star' is reported to have garnered 1.5 million streams, only three months after being released.

Rap Kings, Khaligraph Jones and Nyashinski took second and third positions respectively, while Mercy Masika and Tanasha Donna rounded up the top-three for the female chart.

Across the border, the thrilling trio of Rayvanny, Mbosso and Diamond Platnumz took the top-three spots, respectively with their country counterparts Zuchu and Nandy claiming the top-two and Simi from Nigeria, closing off the top-three spots in the female category for Sub-Saharan Africa.

In a year that has seen the entertainment industry greatly affected by the global pandemic, a majority of Kenyans have sought an alternative to attending live concerts by streaming their favourite songs from Boomplay.

The company recorded a 278.25 percent increase in streaming in 2020, compared to 2019.

Boomplay, which is Africa's largest streaming service, has over 50 million Monthly Active Users and 11 million Active Users as at November, 2020.

In recent times, the company has signed licensing partnerships with the three majors: Universal, Warner and Sony Music Groups, with the aim of expanding the music scene, by opening up room for more collaborations between African and international artistes.

See the full Boomplay Music Facts report for Kenya at the link below and check which of your favourite artistes made the cut.