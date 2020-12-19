Kenya: Kinyua Says Cabinet to Prioritize Covid-19 Recovery in 2021

19 December 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua says the Cabinet will prioritize COVID-19 recovery in 2021, upon return from a two-week recess on January 4.

Kinyua termed COVID-19 recovery as a key 2021 agenda for the Cabinet while announcing a recess set to begin on December 22 and run until January 3, 2021.

In a statement to newsrooms on Saturday, Kinyua said the recess will give members of Cabinet a scheduled break from weekly Cabinet Committee Meetings.

"In that regard, the 2021 Cabinet Calendar and Agenda shall anchor Kenya's COVID-19 recovery efforts by spearheading recovery and resurgence strategies for the enduring benefit of Kenya," he stated.

Kinyua however said, during the Recess, scheduled presidential engagements will continue uninterrupted.

The Calendar of the National Security Council and the National Security Council Advisory Committee will also continue as planned.

Kinyua said the Cabinet, Cabinet Committees and Technical Committees will not have any scheduled engagements.

This is unless otherwise directed by the President for urgent business, cases of national emergency, or any other exceptional circumstances, he noted.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
South Africa Desperate to Save Its Floundering National Carrier
U.S. Warns Mozambique Conflict Could Spill Into SADC Region
Time to Consider Talks With Boko Haram?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.