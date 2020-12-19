Kenya: KQ, Air France KLM Group Mutually Terminate Their Africa Europe Joint Venture Cooperation

19 December 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Julie Owino

Nairobi — Kenya Airways and Air France KLM Group have agreed to mutually terminate their Africa-Europe joint venture partnership from 1st September 2021.

The airlines had previously suspended the Joint Venture cooperation for the calendar year 2020 mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent unpredictability of return to normalcy in operations.

Kenya Airways will continue to serve the Europe market through its gateways of London, Paris, Amsterdam with Rome slated for resumption from 2021.

These routes will be served by onward codeshares from the Air France KLM group and additionally with our ever-expanding network of European carriers including Alitalia, British Airways, Lufthansa, and Swiss International Airlines amongst others.

"This development allows Kenya Airways to offer additional options and convenience to our customers connecting through our European gateways in line with our goal of supporting the recovery of international tourism in Kenya and connecting Africa to the World, and the World to Africa," said Kenya Airways CEO, Allan Kilavuka.

Kenya Airways is a member of the SkyTeam alliance, and the loyalty program will continue to apply on all the partner flights.

Frequent Flyers will therefore continue earning and redeeming miles, while Elite Plus travelers are benefiting from SkyPriority services.

Kenya Airways is a leading African airline operating over 70 flights a day and flying to over 53 destinations worldwide, 43 of which are in Africa.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
South Africa Desperate to Save Its Floundering National Carrier
Former Burundi President Pierre Buyoya Dies
No Identity Number? No Phone for Nigerians

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.