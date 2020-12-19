Ethiopia: UN Releases 35.6 Million USD Humanitarian Assistance

19 December 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

The United Nations has released 35.6 million USD for water, sanitation, medical supplies to civilians in Tigray State.

In Ethiopia, the UN's emergency funds will help health facilities get medicines, gloves and other supplies to care for the sick and injured, and fund nutrition, drinking water and shelter.

In Sudan, the funding will prioritize life-saving assistance to refugees, including shelter, healthcare and drinking water.

The UN humanitarian chief has released 13 million USD from the UN's Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to help people inside Ethiopia and 5 million USD for refugees newly arrived in Sudan.

On top of this funding, 12 million USD has been released from the UN's Humanitarian Fund in Ethiopia and 5.6 million USD from the UN's Sudan Humanitarian Fund.

Women, children, older people and disabled people will be prioritized as the funding is disbursed.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
South Africa Desperate to Save Its Floundering National Carrier
Former Burundi President Pierre Buyoya Dies
No Identity Number? No Phone for Nigerians

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.