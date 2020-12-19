Ethiopia: Initiative Launches a Project to Educate Over 800,000 Children

Addis Ababa — Plan International with its partners has launched PlayMatters; a new five years initiative to educate over 800,000 children in refugee camps and host community children in three East African countries.

The project aimed to deliver learning for children aged from three to twelve in refugee camps and host community children in Ethiopia, Uganda and Tanzania. It also aims to strengthen children's resilience and build their social, emotional, cognitive, physical and creative skills.

In the launching ceremony, Peter Sweetnam, Plan International Ethiopia Country Director said yesterday that the initiative will provide quality education for all children and equality of girls. The PlayMatters project is expected to benefit more than 800,000 children in refugee camps and host community children across three countries whose education and social development has been affected by displacement and trauma.

The initiative intended at delivering play-based learning to refugees and host community children between the ages of three to twelve who are living in refugee camps in three countries. The playful learning empowers children by playful learning will foster their creativity, holistic development and wellbeing, he said.

According to the Country Director, the project will be implemented in five regions of Ethiopia in refugee camps such as Gambella, Somalia, Tigray, Benishangul-Gumz and Afar. The initiative will enhance positive, safe and playful interactions between caregivers and children in a manner that promotes their collective wellbeing.

The project is laying foundations for fostering learning through play within existing learning structures and teaching curriculum in schools and other learning centers, it stated.

Dr. Geremew Huluqa, State Minister of the Ministry of Education for his part said that since the government has been taking various measures such as ten years plan, curriculum revision, teachers training modality and others, the initiative is important to support it and improve education quality and equity.

"A lot needs to improve and develop education quality and equity. In this part, partners' contribution is much for holistic learning."