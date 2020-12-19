Nigeria: Prices of Eggs, Tomatoes, Rice, Yam Increased in November - NBS

19 December 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abdulkareem Mojeed

The average price of of rice (imported high quality) increased year-on-year by 23.46 per cent

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says the prices of some food items increased in Nigeria in November.

The NBS said this in its 'Selected Food Price Watch' data for the month.

The bureau said the average price of one dozen 'agric' eggs (medium size) increased from November 2019 to November 2020 by 6.64 per cent, while it increased by 1.42 per cent to N494.72 in November from N487.81 in October 2020.

It said the average price of an 'agric' egg medium size (price of one) increased by 8.68 per cent from November 2019 to November 2020.

Also, the price increased between October and November by 2.36 per cent to N44.75 in November 2020 from N43.72 in October 2020.

In a similar manner, the average price of 1kg of tomato also increased year-on-year by 25.86 per cent and month-on-month by 2.77 per cent to N316.16 in November from N307.63 in October.

Also, the average price of 1kg of rice (imported high quality sold loose) increased year-on-year by 23.46 per cent and month-on-month by 3.71 per cent to N549.98 in November from N530.32 in October 2020.

Similarly, the average price of 1kg of yam tuber increased year-on-year by 16.26 per cent but decreased month on month by -2.72 per cent to N236.25 in November from N242.87 in October.

Methodology

The NBS said the field work for the data was done by over 700 NBS staff in all states of the federation and supported by supervisors who were monitored by internal and external observers.

It said the prices were collected across all the 774 local government areas from over 10,000 respondents and " locations which reflect actual prices households state they actually bought those items."

The report said the average of all the prices is then reported for each state and the average for the country is the average for the states.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
South Africa Desperate to Save Its Floundering National Carrier
Former Burundi President Pierre Buyoya Dies
No Identity Number? No Phone for Nigerians

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.