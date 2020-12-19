Kenya: Supreme, Appeal Court Justices Take End-Year Recess From Monday to January 13

Nairobi — Supreme Court and Court of Appeal judges are due to commence their December recess on Monday until January 13, 2021.

Chief Justice David Maraga and President of the Court of Appeal William Ouko said said in Gazette notices a duty judge will hear and determine applications for the certification of urgent matters and any other matters as provided under the Court Rules.

Maraga added that the Supreme Court registry shall be open to the public from 8:30am to 5:00pm on all weekdays other than public holidays.

The Appellate Court's registry will be opened for half a day on all weekday except public holidays.

"During the recess the Registry of the Court of Appeal will be open to the public from 9am to 12 noon on all week days except public holidays A Judge(s) will be in attendance for the disposal of any urgent business," said Ouko