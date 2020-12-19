Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports 78 Cases, 79 Recoveries and Two Deaths

18 December 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The health authorities have registered 78 new infections, 79 recovered patients and two deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the Secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, who was speaking at the usual update session, there were 46 cases registered in Luanda, 7 in Zaire, 6 in Huambo, 4 in Bié, 4 in Uíge, 3 in Malanje, 3 in Cuanza Sul, 2 in Cabinda, whilst the provinces of Huíla, Bengo and Cunene each have one case.

The list of new patients is made up of 52 men and 26 women.

The two deaths, according to Franco Mufinda, were registered in Huambo and Zaire, with one each.

Among those recovered, 54 are in Luanda, 23 in Huambo and 2 in Cuanza Sul, aged 1 to 64.

Angola has a record of 16,562 cases, with 384 deaths, 9,345 recovered and 6,833 active people.

Of the active cases, five are in critical condition with invasive mechanical ventilation, five severe, 74 moderate, 145 with mild symptoms and 6,604 asymptomatic.

The health authorities follow 229 patients admitted to treatment centres in the country.

