South Africa: Hawks Arrested Four Bid Evaluation Committee Members for Talani Housing Project Fraud

19 December 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Four bid evaluation committee members from Housing Development Agency have been arrested by the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation members in different parts of Johannesburg on Friday, 18 December 2020 in connection with alleged fraud of over R2.4 million on Talani Temporary Housing units project.

The suspects allegedly vouched for Aventino Group CC company to construct the housing units without thoroughly checking the validity of the documents that were submitted. It is further alleged that the temporary housing units do not adhere to the design and specifications.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Tzaneen Magistrate's Court on Monday, 21 December 2020 to face multiple charges of fraud.

This brings the total number of arrested suspects to seven (7). The initial suspects, Raymond Maoto (35) project manager from the Housing Development Agency and Constance Mohlala (44), a director of Aventino Group CC company and Aventino Group CC company were arrested on Thursday in Polokwane and have since appeared in the Tzaneen Magistrate's court. They have been remanded in custody until Tuesday, 22 December 2020 for formal bail application.

