Ethiopia: Amhara Police Asks Federal Government for Authorization to Go Into Benishangul Region

19 December 2020
The Reporter (Addis Ababa)
opinion By Sisay Sahlu

The Amhara regional state police announced that it is appealing to the federal government for authorization to protect ethnic Amharas and other ethnic groups in Benishangul Gumuz regional state from rebels.

Speaking to The Reporter, the Amhara regional state police commissioner, Abere Adamu reaffirmed the readiness of the regional police force to go into operation in Benishagul region if the federal government is busy handling other matters.

"When one regional state fails to protect the safety and security of citizens, the federal government is responsible to act," said Abere, stressing the need for maintaining rule of law in the area where the killings are taking place.

"The causes of the problem are remnants of TPLF who cry along with us during daytime meetings but fail to stop the killings of innocent civilians at night," said the commissioner, while talking about meetings held with Benishangul region officials.

"What we can do as a regional state is to appeal to the federal government, but I can still assure you that we are ready and willing to protect the public from any harm and we don't have a capacity problem," the Police Commissioner told The Reporter.

Leaders of the Benishangul and Amhara regions prosperity party are deliberating on the issue, said Abere, hoping for a lasting solution.

It has been months since the country started to witness the gruesome killings of innocent civilians in Metekel Zone.

Since then, members of parliament, opposition politicians, and other prominent figures have described the incident as ethnically motivated and demanded for the government to intervene immediately.

