Kenya: Ex-CIC MD Nelson Kuria to Steer National Cooperative Policy Implementation

19 December 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya has appointed former Group Managing Director of Co-operative Insurance Company (CIC) Nelson Kuria to head a 14 member task-force mandated to initiate and develop a framework for the implementation of the National Cooperative Policy.

Kuria has over 33 years' experience in the financial services sector spanning banking, insurance, investments and co-operatives.

CS Munya said the task-force has 90 days to submit it report after conducting a review of the Co operative Legislation, Co-operative Institutional Reforms and Co operative Capacity Building.

Other members included Moses Munanki Nabea, Alexander Nyamai Mutisya, Prof. Esther Gicheru, Rosemary Githaiga, Geoffrey Njang ombe, Francis Kamande, Joseph Kung u, Gilbert Ndemo, Jeremiah Were, Richard Nyakenogo, Mercy Njeru and Ehud Nzola.

David Obonyo and Joyce Nkirote will serve as Joint Secretary.

The National Cooperative Policy 2019 is anchored on the theme, "Promoting Co-operative Societies for Industrialization" aims at transforming co-operatives into vibrant social and commercial entities.

The policy identifies contemporary challenges that inhibit the growth of the co-operative societies and explores a paradigm shift establishing a more proactive engagement between the national government, county governments, the co-operative movement and other stakeholders in addressing these challenges.

