Kenya: End-Year Cabinet Recess Commences On Tuesday, All Except 6 CSs to Take Leave

19 December 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Carolyne Tanui

Nairobi — The cabinet is expected to begin its end-year recess on Tuesday, December 22, ahead of the festive reason.

The two-week recess will run until January 3, 2021, Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua announced on Saturday.

Kinyua said all Cabinet Secretaries except those who form the membership of the National Security Council (NSC), and National Emergency Response Committee on Coronavirus (NERCC) are scheduled to take leave.

Cabinet Secretaries Raychelle Omamo (Foreign Affairs), Monica Juma (Defence) and Fred Matiangi (Interior) sit in NSC, while Mutahi Kagwe (Health), James Macharia (Transport), Joe Mucheru (ICT), Juma and Omamo sit in NERCC.

"Scheduled presidential engagements will continue uninterrupted, while the Calendar of the National Security Council (NSC) and the National Security Council Advisory Committee (NSAC) will also continue as planned," Kinyua said in a statement dated December 18.

Kinyua noted that Cabinet, cabinet Committees and Technical Committees will not have any unauthorized scheduled engagements except when directed by the President to discuss urgent business or cases of national emergency.

"Members of Cabinet (excluding those who are members of the National Security Council and National Emergency Response Committee on Coronavirus) shall be allowed to take leave from office, subject to the prior approval of His Excellency the President," he said.

The Head of Pubic service noted that the 2021 Cabinet Calendar and Agenda shall anchor Kenya's Covid-19 Recovery Efforts by spearheading recovery and resurgence strategies for the enduring benefit of Kenya.

"As the engagements of Cabinet and its Committees enter their penultimate week for the year 2020, all members are uniquely aware of their individual and collective place in the Nation's history; as well as the high burden of the responsibility as they steer Kenya through the worst crisis in our recent history," the statement read in part.

He, however, noted that over the period, the delivery of government services will continue uninterrupted and at the same service standard.

