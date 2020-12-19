Africa: Continent Nears 60,000 Covid-19 Deaths

19 December 2020
By Jerry Chifamba

Cape Town — As of December 19, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 2,469,099 . Reported deaths in Africa reached 58,311 and 2,081,060 people have recovered.

South Africa has the most reported cases - 901,538 , and 24,285  people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco ( 412,393 ), Egypt ( 124,280 ), Ethiopia ( 119,025 ), Tunisia (117,582) and Algeria ( 94,371 ). For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers.

The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well national and regional public health departments.

