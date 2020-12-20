Zimbabwe: Travellers Opt for Illegal Border Entry Points to Evade Covid-19 Tests

20 December 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Some Zimbabweans living in neighbouring South Africa are using illegal routes to enter Zimbabwe for the festive holidays to avoid paying the exorbitant charges for Covid-19 tests.

Zimbabwe and South Africa require that travellers entering or exiting the countries should have Covid-19 travel clearance certificates.

However, one needs to fork out at least US$60 for a Covid-19 test, an amount which is out of reach for most Zimbabweans who are staying in South Africa, but want to travel home for the festive season.

As a result, they have opted to use illegal entry points into the country to reunite with their families during the festive period.

But there are chances they could be exposing other travellers and relatives back home to Covid-19 as they are not tested.

Police have also intensified their patrols along the Beitbridge border post and arrested a lot of Zimbabweans entering the country illegally.

"Police in Beitbridge arrested a group of 40 cross borders who were trying to illegally gain entry into the country from South Africa through undesignated points. Members of the public are warned against entering/exiting the country through illegal point," the police said in a statement Saturday.

Meanwhile, activity has increased at the Beitbridge Border Post as Zimbabweans based in South Africa start trickling in for the festive holidays under strict Covid-19 guidelines.

Travellers have to produce a Covid-19 clearance certificate with a validity not exceeding two days.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Former Burundi President Pierre Buyoya Dies
No Identity Number? No Phone for Nigerians
Nigeria Now in Second Wave of Covid-19 As Cases Spike
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.