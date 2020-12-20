East Africa: 13 Sudanese Arrested Trying to Cause Havoc in Uganda Territory

20 December 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Bill Oketch

The Uganda People's Defense Force (UPDF) soldiers have arrested 13 Sudanese in Kitgum District after they crossed into Uganda territory with intent to cause havoc.

Army 5th Division spokesperson, Lt Hassan Ahamed Kato, confirmed that two Sudanese suspected to be animal and crop thieves were first arrested in Lipan hunting ground, Kitenyi Sub-county in Kitgum on Saturday night.

Upon learning of the arrest of their two colleagues, 11 Sudanese men again crossed into Uganda with five guns supposedly on a rescue mission.

However, their luck also ran out after they were cornered by the UPDF following a tip off by an LC1 chairman in Akilok Parish, Orom East Sub-county in Kitgum District.

"In the process, five guns were captured from the group; three MK5s and two SMGs," the 5th Division army spokesperson told Daily Monitor, adding that they were yet to find out the suspects' details.

"The suspects were arrested without a single gunshot. This followed a timely and accurate reporting to the UPDF from the community of Lipan which made it easy to cause the arrest of the men," he said.

"We managed to intercept them when they least expected. We appeal to the community to be vigilant at all times," Lt Kato concluded.

