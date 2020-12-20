Nigeria: Covid-19 - Lagos Govt Seals Nightclubs, Facilities Flouting New Guidelines

The governor has placed restriction on places of worship and other establishments in the state.

The police in Lagos led by its commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, dispersed attendees at Cubana nightclub, Ikeja, on Saturday night.

The club was also sealed off immediately by the Lagos State Safety Commission for not obeying COVID-19 guidelines.

The development, which took place around 11: 48 p.m. was confirmed by both the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Gboyega Akosile, and the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media, Gawat Jubril.

"Just in: @followlasg @lagossafety and @PoliceNG Lagos State Command sealed off Cubana night club for disobeying the State's #COVID19 protocols", Mr Akosile tweeted.

"VIDEO: Lagos State Commissioner of @PoliceNG CP Odumosu personally led a team that dispersed club attendees before shutting down Cubana, Ikeja GRA for failing to comply with #COVID19 guidelines."

In the same vein, Mr Gawat's tweet read ":FLASH: The Lagos State Safety Commission (@safety_lasg) just sealed CUBANA Ikeja and other facilities for non-compliance to the State Government COVID-19 protocols."

He also announced the sealing of another club, the Corner, in Lekki.

"UPDATE: THE CORNER ... Admiralty Way Lekki 1 ... SEALED by the Lagos State Safety Commission (@safety_lasg) ... More to come. @jidesanwoolu @drobafemihamzat @gbenga_omo @Riddwane @segunfafore @gboyegaakosile1 @AwojobiSeun @eLMojol."

The shutdown of Lagos nightclubs comes a day after Mr Sanwo-Olu, who has also tested positive for coronarivus, banned carnivals, concerts, and street parties until further notice.

Lagos has been the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria.

About a third of the total 77,933 cases across Nigeria were recorded in Lagos.