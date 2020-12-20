Kenya: Google Shines Spotlight On Sudan, Last Male Northern White Rhino, in a Doodle

Nairobi — Google on Sunday celebrated Sudan, the last surviving male northern rhino who died two years ago at the age of 45, in a doodle.

The Google Doodle celebrated Sudan through an illustration of an orange field with some trees. Sudan who died in March 2018 at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya is depicted walking through the bushes.

The celebrated rhinoceros died after age-related complications worsened.

The illustration was named; "Remembering Sudan, the Last Male Northern White Rhino."

Through a statement, Google said that the white rhinoceros serves as a cherished symbol of ongoing rhino conservation efforts and a stark reminder of the danger of extinction faced by many species.

"Today's Doodle remembers the last surviving male northern white rhinoceros Sudan who was known as the affectionate 'gentle giant'," Google said.

Sudan left his daughter Nanjin and granddaughter Fatu, the two remaining members of the subspecies alive.

Although natural reproduction of a white rhino has been ruled as impossible, Google says there is hope for scientists work to develop vitro fertilization techniques to save the subspecies from the brink of extinction.

"Conservationists hoped that the natural Kenyan environment of the Ol Pejeta Conservancy would encourage breeding among the rhinos, but within several years, Veterinarians came to the conclusion that natural reproduction would most likely not be possible," Google added.

Sudan who was born in Shambe, South Sudan, in 1973 and declared extinct in 2009.