Africa: Wizkid's 'Essence' Makes Obama's Top List of Favourite Songs for 2020

20 December 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Khadijat Kuburat Lawal

Off his 2020 released ablum, 'Made in Lagos, Wizkid's track dubbed 'essence' featuring Tems has made it to the top list of former U.S president Barrack Obama's favourite songs of the year.

Obama shared a list of his favourite songs of the year on his Twitter handle on Sunday.

"Here are some of my favorite songs of the year.

"As usual, I had some valuable consultation from our family music guru, Sasha, to put this together.

"I hope you find a new song or two to listen to."

Here are some of my favorite songs of the year. As usual, I had some valuable consultation from our family music guru, Sasha, to put this together. I hope you find a new song or two to listen to. pic.twitter.com/K1NRPYiSg4

-- Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 19, 2020

Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé's 'Savage' remix leads Obama's list, which also includes Jhené Aiko's 'Summer 2020', Gunna's 'Sun Came Out' and Bob Dylan's 'Goodbye Jimmy Reed'.

The list also gave a mention to 'Damage' by H.E.R., 'Lemonade' by Internet Money and 'Kyoto' by Phoebe Bridgers.

Below is the full list of Obama's songs of the year:

1. 'Savage Remix' - Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé

2. 'Love Is The King' - Jeff Tweedy

3. 'FRANCHISE' - Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A.

4. 'Nada' - Lido Pimienta ft. Li Saumet

5. 'Can't Do Much' - Waxahatchee

6. 'The Bigger Picture' - Lil Baby

7. 'Ghosts' - Bruce Springsteen

8. 'Levitating' - Dua Lipa ft. DaBaby

9. 'The Climb Back' - J. Cole

10. 'Repeat' - J Hus ft. Koffee

11. 'Damage' - H.E.R.

12. 'Summer 2020' - Jhené Aiko

13. 'Brave' - Ruston Kelly

14. 'Uwrongo (Edit)' - Prince Kaybee, Shimza, Black Motion & Ami Faku

15. 'Better Distractions' - Faye Webster

16. 'Lemonade' - Internet Money ft. Don Toliver, Gunna & NAV

17. 'Blue World' - Mac Miller

18. 'CUT EM IN' - Anderson .Paak ft. Rick Ross

19. 'Starting Over' - Chris Stapleton

20. 'Mecca' - Spillage Village, Jid & EARTHGANG

21. 'La Difícil' - Bad Bunny

22. 'Essence' - WizKid ft. Tems

23. 'All My Girls Like To Fight' - Hope Tala

24. 'Kyoto' - Phoebe Bridgers

25. 'SUN CAME OUT' - Gunna

26. 'Remember Where You Are' - Jessie Ware

27. '4 My Ppl' - Goodie Mob

28. 'Distance' - Yebba

29. 'one life, might live' - Little Simz

How about you tell us your favourite song(s) of the year?

