Africa: Wizkid's 'Essence' Makes Obama's Top List of Favourite Songs for 2020

Off his 2020 released ablum, 'Made in Lagos, Wizkid's track dubbed 'essence' featuring Tems has made it to the top list of former U.S president Barrack Obama's favourite songs of the year.
Obama shared a list of his favourite songs of the year on his Twitter handle on Sunday.
"Here are some of my favorite songs of the year.
"As usual, I had some valuable consultation from our family music guru, Sasha, to put this together.
"I hope you find a new song or two to listen to."
-- Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 19, 2020
Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé's 'Savage' remix leads Obama's list, which also includes Jhené Aiko's 'Summer 2020', Gunna's 'Sun Came Out' and Bob Dylan's 'Goodbye Jimmy Reed'.
The list also gave a mention to 'Damage' by H.E.R., 'Lemonade' by Internet Money and 'Kyoto' by Phoebe Bridgers.
Below is the full list of Obama's songs of the year:
1. 'Savage Remix' - Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé
2. 'Love Is The King' - Jeff Tweedy
3. 'FRANCHISE' - Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A.
4. 'Nada' - Lido Pimienta ft. Li Saumet
5. 'Can't Do Much' - Waxahatchee
6. 'The Bigger Picture' - Lil Baby
7. 'Ghosts' - Bruce Springsteen
8. 'Levitating' - Dua Lipa ft. DaBaby
9. 'The Climb Back' - J. Cole
10. 'Repeat' - J Hus ft. Koffee
11. 'Damage' - H.E.R.
12. 'Summer 2020' - Jhené Aiko
13. 'Brave' - Ruston Kelly
14. 'Uwrongo (Edit)' - Prince Kaybee, Shimza, Black Motion & Ami Faku
15. 'Better Distractions' - Faye Webster
16. 'Lemonade' - Internet Money ft. Don Toliver, Gunna & NAV
17. 'Blue World' - Mac Miller
18. 'CUT EM IN' - Anderson .Paak ft. Rick Ross
19. 'Starting Over' - Chris Stapleton
20. 'Mecca' - Spillage Village, Jid & EARTHGANG
21. 'La Difícil' - Bad Bunny
22. 'Essence' - WizKid ft. Tems
23. 'All My Girls Like To Fight' - Hope Tala
24. 'Kyoto' - Phoebe Bridgers
25. 'SUN CAME OUT' - Gunna
26. 'Remember Where You Are' - Jessie Ware
27. '4 My Ppl' - Goodie Mob
28. 'Distance' - Yebba
29. 'one life, might live' - Little Simz
How about you tell us your favourite song(s) of the year?