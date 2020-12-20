Nigeria: Wizkid, Tems Make Obama's Favourite Music List for 2020

20 December 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By George Kaduna

Former United States president, Barack Obama, has released a 30-track list of his favourite music for the year 2020.

'Essence', a song by Nigerian star Wizkid, featuring fast riser Tems, was included on the list.

'Essence' is off Wizkid's recent bodywork 'Made in Lagos', an album the singer delayed its release multiple times. The album was later released on October 30.

Mr Obama shared his list on Twitter where he revealed he had to consult his daughter Sasha to compile the list.

"Here are some of my favorite songs of the year. As usual, I had some valuable consultation from our family music guru, Sasha, to put this together. I hope you find a new song or two to listen to," he wrote.

Here are some of my favorite songs of the year. As usual, I had some valuable consultation from our family music guru, Sasha, to put this together. I hope you find a new song or two to listen to. pic.twitter.com/K1NRPYiSg4

- Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 19, 2020

This is not the first time a Nigerian musician will make Obama's favourite song list.

In 2019, Mavin's rave singer, Rema, made Mr Obama's 'Summer Playlist' with his hit song 'Iron Man.'

Other international acts that made the 2020 list include Beyonce, Meghan Thee Stallion, Travis Scott, Young Thug, J. Cole, Jhene Aiko, and Rick Ross.

