Kenya: Lonyangata Leads Fellow Kenyan to 1-2 Finish in Taipei Marathon

20 December 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Kenyans ruled the 2020 men's Taipei Marathon ran on Sunday in Taiwan after former two-time Paris marathon champion Paul Lonyangata led compatriot Elisha Rotich to a 1-2 finish.

Lonyangata, who was competing for the first time this season after winning the Shanghai International Marathon in 2019, cut the tape in 2:08:26 beating fellow Kenyan Rotich who came second in a time of 2:12:15 while Spaniard Tiidrek Nurme was third in 2:15:19.

Lonyangata, who comes from West Pokot, has a personal best of 2:06:10 he set in 2017 in his first win of the Paris Marathon.

The corresponding women's race was dominated by Ethiopia who occupied the top three positions thanks to Askale Wegi (2:27:39), Alemtsehay Kasegn (2:31:08) and Zinash Lema (2:31:22) who took first, second and third spots in that order.

-Collated results-

Men

Paul Lonyangata (KEN) 2:08:26

Elisha Rotich (KEN) 2:12:15

Tiidrek Nurme (EST) 2:15:19

Bilal Marhoum (MAR) 2:15:31

Oleksandr Sitkovskyi (UKR) 2:19:48

Women

Askale Wegi (ETH) 2:27:39

Alemtsehay Kasegn (ETH) 2:31:08

Zinash Lema (ETH) 2:31:22

Tsao Chun-Yu (TAI) 2:31:49

Gladys Tejeda (PER) 2:36:31

