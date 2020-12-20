Morocco's Abderrazak Hamdallah Wins 2020 AFC Champions League Top Scorer Award

20 December 2020
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Doha — Al Nassr (Saudi Arabia) striker Abderrazak Hamdallah was crowned the 2020 AFC Champions League's top goal scorer on Saturday, finishing with a tournament-best seven.

The Moroccan International finished level on goals and assists with victorious Ulsan Hyundai FC front man Júnior Negrão but won the award by virtue of having played fewer total minutes throughout the competition, the Asian Football Confederation said on its website.

Hamdallah's win makes him the first Moroccan to win the prestigious honor, with his seven goals coming at a rate of one per match in an exceptional individual campaign.

