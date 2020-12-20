Africa: Ghana Stage Remarkable Fightback to Win Wafu B U-20 Championship

Ghana came from behind to beat Burkina Faso 2-1 and win the WAFU B U-20 Championship trophy at the Stade Charles De Gaulles in Porto Novo on Sunday.

Set-piece specialist Percious Boah was the Black Satellites hero, as he set up a goal before firing the winner from a freekick to hand his country the title in the Benin capital.

It was his second freekick goal of the tournament that also serves as the Total U-20 Africa Cup of Nations, Mauritania 2021 qualifiers.

Ghana started brightly by dominating the early exchanges, but it was the Burkinabes who broke the deadlock on 15 minutes when Kouame Botue found himself between two defenders in the box. The impressive Burkinabe midfielder held off one defender before firing past the onrushing Ghana goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad for the opener.

The Stallions then took charge of the game, as the Ghanaians struggled to contain the midfield duo of Botue and Yael Tiendrebeogo, who combined effectively with their bag of tricks.

Moments later, Tiendrebeogo combined again with Botue who dribbled two defenders before squaring a pass to the latter who pulled the trigger in the box, but Danlad was smart to come off his line and block the thunderbolt and prevent the Burkinabes from extending their lead.

The Ghanaians then regained their composure, and against the run of play they created an anxious moment for their opponents which resulted in a foul at the edge of the Stallions' box.

Boah deceived the Stallions into thinking he was firing directly towards goal, but set his captain Daniel Afriyie Barnieh up for a one-on-one situation with Sidi Diawara, and the midfielder drilled in from a tight angle and beyond the goalkeeper for the equalizer.

The Burkinabes suffered a big blow just before the break when playmaker Tiendrebeogo was replaced by Yves Ouedraogo with what looked like an injury to the creative midfielder.

The departure of the midfielder robbed the Stallions of their creativity in attack after the break and allowed the Ghanaians to grow in confidence and pile the pressure on their opponents.

Boah stepped up to take a freekick near the edge of the Burkinabe box in the 78th minute, and he fired a thunderbolt that grazed underneath the crossbar before landing beyond the line.

A small protest from the Young Stallions ensued, but the referee whistled for a goal to seal the comeback victory for the Black Satellites.

Despite the victory of the Ghanaians, Burkina Faso midfielder Botue swept all the individual awards as he was named the Best Player of the Tournament and added the Top Scorer Award for scoring three goals in the tournament.

The two teams will represent WAFU B at the Total U-10 AFCON in Mauritania next February, and hope to excel at the tournament that will witness some of the best U20 sides from the continent.