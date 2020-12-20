Sudan: Hamdouk Receives Ethiopian Prime Minister

Djibouti — Prime Minister Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, the chairperson of the current session of the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) organization, received at his residence in Djibouti today Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed.

The meeting discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries, the situations in the region and the agenda of the IGAD's summit meeting which convenes today.

The meeting tackled the convening of the higher committee on the borders between the two countries, scheduled for the 22nd. of current December.