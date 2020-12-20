Sudan: Hamdouk Receives Ethiopian Prime Minister

20 December 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Djibouti — Prime Minister Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, the chairperson of the current session of the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) organization, received at his residence in Djibouti today Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed.

The meeting discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries, the situations in the region and the agenda of the IGAD's summit meeting which convenes today.

The meeting tackled the convening of the higher committee on the borders between the two countries, scheduled for the 22nd. of current December.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
No Identity Number? No Phone for Nigerians
Former Burundi President Pierre Buyoya Dies
Nigeria Now in Second Wave of Covid-19 As Cases Spike
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.