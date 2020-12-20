Uganda: Bobi Wine Affiliated Ghetto Media, Map Mediya Pages Hacked, Deleted

20 December 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Monitor Team

Facebook pages of two online TV's affiliated to the National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine have been hacked and deleted, the Kyadondo East MP said on Sunday.

"Ghetto Media and Map Mediya pages have been yet again hacked into and deleted. As we try to retrieve them or open new ones, we shall be streaming live here," Mr Kyagulanyi posted on his Facebook page.

This comes barely a month after the Facebook page of Ghetto TV, also affiliated to the MP, was for the second time hacked and deleted.

The development comes just days after Government through Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) wrote to the US based Google Inc, that owns YouTube, a global video sharing platform, asking them to close at least 14 channels for allegedly mobilising riots that resulted into the death of more than 50 people and left several injured last month.

The channels include; TMO online, Lumbuye Fred, Trending Channel Ug, Uganda Yaffe, Uganda News Updates, Ghetto TV, Busesa Media Updates and Uganda Empya.

Others are; Map Mediya TV, KK TV, Ekyooto TV, Namungo Media, JB Muwonge 2, Bobi Wine 2021.

According to UCC, the channels were used to mobilise riots that resulted in the loss of several lives and property in Uganda. The deadly riots broke out in Kampala on November 18, 2020 and spread to other parts of the country following the arrest of National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
No Identity Number? No Phone for Nigerians
Former Burundi President Pierre Buyoya Dies
Nigeria Now in Second Wave of Covid-19 As Cases Spike
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.