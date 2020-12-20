Uganda: Bobi Wine Affiliated Ghetto Media, Map Mediya Pages Hacked, Deleted

Facebook pages of two online TV's affiliated to the National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine have been hacked and deleted, the Kyadondo East MP said on Sunday.

"Ghetto Media and Map Mediya pages have been yet again hacked into and deleted. As we try to retrieve them or open new ones, we shall be streaming live here," Mr Kyagulanyi posted on his Facebook page.

This comes barely a month after the Facebook page of Ghetto TV, also affiliated to the MP, was for the second time hacked and deleted.

The development comes just days after Government through Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) wrote to the US based Google Inc, that owns YouTube, a global video sharing platform, asking them to close at least 14 channels for allegedly mobilising riots that resulted into the death of more than 50 people and left several injured last month.

The channels include; TMO online, Lumbuye Fred, Trending Channel Ug, Uganda Yaffe, Uganda News Updates, Ghetto TV, Busesa Media Updates and Uganda Empya.

Others are; Map Mediya TV, KK TV, Ekyooto TV, Namungo Media, JB Muwonge 2, Bobi Wine 2021.

According to UCC, the channels were used to mobilise riots that resulted in the loss of several lives and property in Uganda. The deadly riots broke out in Kampala on November 18, 2020 and spread to other parts of the country following the arrest of National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine.