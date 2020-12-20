Namibia: Ngaamwa Involved in Car Crash

Former Ohangwena governor Usko Nghaamwa was involved in a car accident near Onhuno on Saturday.

The region's crime investigations coordinator, deputy commissioner Zacharia Amakali, confirmed the accdent to The Namibian on Sunday afternoon.

"It was minor accident. I don't have the details now. I will get back to you when I get the details," he said.

According to a source, Nghaamwa was driving a bakkie and rammed into a car in front of him.

The car he rammed into also hit the car in front of it. No one sustained serious injuries in the pile up.

The former governor did not answer calls to his mobile phone.

This is not the first time Nghaamwa is involved in an accident.

In March 2015, he hit and killed a cattle herder with his Toyota pick up near the Tsintsabis veterinary gate in Oshikoto region.

A case of culpable homicide was opened against him.

In April 2017 Oshikoto police opened a case of culpable homicide against Nghaamwa over a fatal accident in which a pedestrian, Petrus Iyambo, was killed at the Onankali village.