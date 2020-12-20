Nigeria: Ekiti Elders Express Worry Over Non Approval of Firearms for Amotekun

Ekiti State Council of Elders have expressed concern over non approval of firearms for the Amotekun corps in spite of the proliferation of arms across the country and the ubiquity of bandits.

The elders also want the Governors of the South-West to continue to dialogue with the Federal Government so as to properly equip Amotekun in the area of firearms.

"The council is worried that within a month, just as the Amotekun was finding its feet, the wave of kidnapping and other crimes in Ekiti State shot-up."

In a press release signed by the President, Prof. Joseph Oluwasanmi and General Secretary, Mr. Niyi Ajibulu, the elders advised the South West Governors to realise that Amotekun can only succeed in its tasks if it remains community owned and community driven.

Ekiti Elders during their interactive meeting with the Commander, Amotekun security network, Brigadier General Joe Komolafe, called on the South West Governors to draw a line and concentrate more on providing equipment and gadgets for surveillance for Amotekun that will enable them have a complete control.

The elders also commended the Ekiti State Secretary Network Agency just as they urged the people of the state to be conscious of their environment and partner with security agencies in the interest of all.

Operation Amotekun was established on 9 January 2020 by the six state governors of all the South Western states of Nigeria.

The members of the outfit were drawn from local hunters, the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), Agbekoya and vigilante group.

The security outfit was setup to assist police and other security agencies to combat terrorism, banditry, armed robbery, kidnapping and also help in settling herdsmen and farmers contentions in the region.