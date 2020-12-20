Nigeria: Buhari Mourns As Nipss Loses DG, Prof. Habu Galadima

President Muhammadu Buhari has voiced sadness over the death of Prof. Habu Galadima, the Director General, National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS).

President Buhari, in a statement issued on Sunday by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, described the deceased as an intellectual colossus who stood tall in the field of scholarship and knowledge.

The President, who commiserated with his family, friends, the government and people of Nasarawa State, said "Galadima was an eloquent and remarkable intellectual whose contributions to scholarship were vast and remarkable, and Nigeria will continue to remember him for these contributions."

President Buhari added that "with the death Galadima, NIPPS and Nigeria at large has lost one of the best DGs ever appointed to head the institute."

He prayed to Allah to forgive the soul of the departed and reward his good deeds with Al Jannah.

It was reported that Galadima died few hours ago from COVID-19 complications.