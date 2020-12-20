Nigeria: Nipss DG, Galadima, Was an Intellectual Colossus - Buhari

20 December 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of Professor Habu Galadima, the Director-General, National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS, describing him as an intellectual colossus, who stood tall in the field of scholarship and knowledge.

President Buhari said this in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Sunday.

The President said: "Galadima was an eloquent and remarkable intellectual whose contributions to scholarship were vast and remarkable, and Nigeria will continue to remember him for these contributions."

He commiserated with the family of the late Galadima, friends, the government and the people of Nasarawa State.

He said: "With the death of Galadima, NIPPS and Nigeria at large have lost one of the best DGs ever appointed to head the institute."

The DG's death was announced, Sunday, in a statement by the Director of Administration, Brigadier General CFJ Udaya (retd).

He said: "On behalf of the Board of Governors, Management and staff of the National Institute, we regret to announce the sudden demise of the Director-General/CEO of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies NIPSS, Prof Habu Shuaibu Galadima which occurred this morning December 20 after a brief illness.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
No Identity Number? No Phone for Nigerians
Former Burundi President Pierre Buyoya Dies
Nigeria Now in Second Wave of Covid-19 As Cases Spike
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.