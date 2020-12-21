Uganda: MTN Amplifies Youth Voices Through Buzz Teenz Awards

20 December 2020
The Observer (Kampala)
By Prisca Baike

Telecom giant MTN Uganda under its youth-engagement platform, MTN pulse was one of the sponsors of the first-ever virtual Buzz Teeniez Awards (BTAs) that happened over the weekend.

For 13 years now, the Teenagers have been awarding their outstanding entertainment acts and last Sunday, they once again awarded their best entertainers ranging from artistes to DJs. The BTAs are Uganda's longest standing awards.

Crysto Panda was the day's biggest winner, walking away with the coveted "Teeniez Artist of the year' Award as well as three other awards for the best male artiste, best break-out artiste and best teeniez collabo. B2C, Sheebah, Spice Diana, Karole Kasita, and DJ Slick Stuart and Roja also got recognized by the Teeniez for their outstanding entertainment works.

This year's BTAs brought to life two new categories particularly targeting fashion and rap talent. For his dope lines, Cabella1 was named the first ever Teeniez Underground Rapper, earning himself a mentorship and a free song recording with Artin Pro.

He also won 10 GB MTN data per month for 6 months courtesy of MTN Pulse. Other winners of the 10 GB data from MTN are; Karole Kasita, Crysto Panda, Mun G, DJ Slick Stuart and Roja.

Commenting about MTN's involvement in the BTAs, Hellen Kirungi the MTN Uganda youth segment manager said that: "We are happy to bring the Pulse lifestyle to Buzz Teeniez Awards. This platform has given the youth a voice in the world of entertainment and as MTN, we want to amplify that voice through our youth platform, MTN Pulse."

MTN Pulse is youth dedicated platform through which MTN empowers the youth with offers such as; data bundles, music streaming, video uploads, games, career placement and advice among others.

The MTN Pulse app is packed with hot data offers, killer deals, legit games, dope music and awesome freebies that keep youth living it up with #NoFear all day, every day.

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
No Identity Number? No Phone for Nigerians
Former Burundi President Pierre Buyoya Dies
Nigeria Now in Second Wave of Covid-19 As Cases Spike
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.