Nigeria: Drugs - Nigeria Aiming At 70 Percent Local Manufacturing - NAFDAC

20 December 2020
Leadership (Abuja)
By Patience Ivie Ihejirika

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has expressed it's commitment to reversing Nigeria's 70 per cent dependency on foreign countries for drugs to 70 per cent local manufacturing.

Director-general of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, made the disclosure at the Agency's 2019/ 2020 Staff Recognition Awards and Sent Forth for Retirees, held virtually.

She said that the Agency had reviewed and updated its 5+5 year validity policy, as part of its efforts at enhancing local content.

"We want more local anufacturing to reverse it from 70 per cent import to 70 per cent locally manufactured products," Adeyeye said.

The DG also said that the Agency was adopting technological driven initiatives to ensure effective tracing and monitoring of COVID 19 vaccines, when they arrive.

"We are building traceability because our supply chain is chaotic to say the least. Now we have adopted traceability of track and trace that will make sure that the products that leave the manufacturers site is what the patient is taking.

"This is a technologically-driven initiative, and NAFDAC is the second country in Africa to adopt this. We are using this for covid-19 vaccines when they come," she explained.

Speaking further, Adeyeye said within her first year in office, she was able to remove NAFDAC from insolvency to solvency by paying the 3.01b the Agency was owing.

"NAFDAC is now solvent because we have removed NAFDAC from insolvency by paying the debt of N3.01 billion in one year. We have learnt lessons, and we are still learning lessons of how not to be wasteful, and how to conserve for the rainy day," she said.

