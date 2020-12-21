Nigeria: Fireboy, Simi Top Boomplay's 2020 Most Streamed Artists List

Hi, as we edge closer towards the 2020 finish-line, it's a great time to discover how we interacted with music this year. Considering the strange and unexpected events that shaped this year (mainly the global Coronavirus pandemic), music remained a source of hope and solace for the world. For Boomplay, the mission remained the same, which is to give Africans the best music experience possible with its amazing catalogue of over 44 million songs.

So who were the biggest winners of 2020 in the streaming game? The likes of Fireboy DML, Burna Boy and Naira Marley are the top streamed Nigerian male artistes of 2020 while Simi, Mercy Chinwo and Tope Alabi are the top streamed female artistes of 2020. This year's Boomplay figures were culled from data gathered between December 2019 and November 2020. Within that period, artistes like Fireboy DML, Burna Boy and Davido had the most engagements on the platform and also witnessed the rise of emerging artists such as Omah Lay, Chike and Bella Shmurda.

Omah Lay's run this year was beyond impressive and the numbers back it up. His song 'Bad Influence' off his debut EP 'Get Layd' was the most streamed song on Boomplay this year, followed by Simi's 'Duduke' while the song that can be arguably called the collaboration of the year, 'Nobody' by DJ Neptune, Joeboy and Mr Eazi closed in at #3. As for albums, Fireboy DML is proving to be an exceptional artist. His sophomore album 'Apollo' was the third most-streamed album of 2020 but his debut project 'Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps' was not left out of the race as it took the top spot as the most-streamed album in 2020 while Burna Boy's "Twice As Tall" proudly occupies the number 2 spot.

With over 50 million monthly active users, Boomplay remains Africa's most trusted source of music, be it for local or international content. Roddy Rich's debut album 'Please Excuse Me For Being Anti-Social' turned out to be the most streamed body of work from an international act this year.

Take a more in-depth look into Boomplay 2020 Music Facts report for Nigeria below:

About Boomplay

Boomplay is a music streaming and download service provided by Transsnet Music Limited. The company has regional offices in Kenya, Tanzania, Ghana and Nigeria. As of November 2020, Boomplay's Daily Active Users (DAU) are 11 million and Monthly Active Users (MAU) are 50 million respectively. Additionally, it consistently ranks as the #1 music app in Africa.

About Boomplay Music Facts Report Nigeria

The Boomplay fact sheet is an annual report that showcases top music trends, genres and artistes of the year, amongst other relevant information. The categories include; Top streamed male artiste and female artist (Nigeria, Sub-Saharan Africa and International), most engagements, breakout artistes, top streamed songs (Nigerian and International), top streamed albums (Nigerian and International) and top streamed genres.

