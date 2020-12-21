South Africa: UN War Crimes Prosecutor Blasts South Africa for Allowing a Major Rwandan Genocidist to Flee the Country

Serge Brammertz, Prosecutor of the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals, briefs a video conference with Security Council members in connection with the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT) on December 14, 2020.

analysis

Fulgence Kayishema, who allegedly bulldozed a church filled with 2 000 Tutsis in Rwanda in 1994, killing hundreds, was living in Cape Town until a year ago

The South African government has received a blistering public rebuke from an international war crimes prosecutor for allowing one of the worst perpetrators of the Rwandan genocide to escape from South Africa in 2018 and for continuing to frustrate international efforts to track him down.

Serge Brammertz, Prosecutor of the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT), told the UN Security Council in New York on Monday 14 December that South African authorities had refused even to place Fulgence Kayishema, a fugitive from the tribunal, under provisional arrest, when tribunal investigators traced him to Cape Town two years ago. This was despite an international United Nations warrant for his arrest which all UN members were obliged to implement. Nor had Pretoria even placed him under surveillance. As a result, he escaped from South Africa a year ago and has yet not been found.

The IRMCT was created in 2010 to take over and complete outstanding cases from the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR) - and the International Criminal Tribunal for former Yugoslavia...