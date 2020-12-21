Egyptian, British Museums Restore Colorful Mural of Ancient Tomb

Antiquities experts from the Egyptian and British museums are working hand in hand to restore an eye-popping colorful mural that was discovered in Kom el Ahmar excavation side in Qena governorate, Upper Egypt, lately.

Director of the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir Sabah Abdel Razek said the restoration of the 6,000-year-old mural comes as part of the first stage of development of the museum which is financed by the EU in cooperation with a consortium comprising five European museums.

The mural was moved to the Egyptian museum in 1898 and was restored in early 20th century.

It depicts a convoy of ships, one of them has a roof shed shadowing a person who may be the man buried in the cemetery. In the lower left corner, a man appears while suppressing three bound prisoners.

Studies showed that the deceased (the owner of the cemetery) was either a ruler or a member of the elite class.

MENA