South Africa: So Punk - a Three-Piece Soweto Band Like No Other

Africans from Outta Space EP: The Afronaut trio who prides themselves from being 'out-of-this-world'

"Afronaut is not in a race, we are a race," says Afronaut band guitarist, Thulasizwe Nkosi when we speak. The band which hails from Soweto and which is still relatively new, just released their first EP, Africans from Outta Space, a six-song, twenty-minute long project, with an eye-catching album cover that depicts two old taxis without wheels, hovering above the road like the flying vehicles from the 1982 science fiction film Blade Runner.

The album's released single Birdhouse is a commentary on turbulent contemporary times, with lyrics that harness 2020 ambience -- confusion and desperation.

"Everybody's going crazy, Everybody's going cuckoo, The whole world's going crazy, The whole world's going cuckoo!", chants Afronaut's lead singer, Fumane Mahane, who starts off the song with a mix of deranged and hilarious chicken calls.

He is soon joined by Nkosi on the guitar and violinist Zakhele Mangwanyane. Although not improbable, the use of classical music instruments like the violin rarely feature in punk band ensembles. Yet, Mangwanyane finds a way to make the instrument...