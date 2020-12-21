Kenya: Puzzle of Kenya Pipeline Tender Paid Before Bids

Kenya Pipeline Company paid a consultancy firm for a job it was yet to advertise, then opened bids for the same job, raising concerns over tender irregularities that left interested applicants chasing the wind in the multimillion deal.

According to the 2019 audit report for the firm carried out by the Auditor General, the unnamed firm was paid part of the Sh15 million for the job it had not been awarded after which other competitors were invited to simply rubberstamp the process.

The consultant who was undertaking forensic and security investigations at KPC was given a deal irregularly before KPC tendered for the job, wasting more resources and taking applicants through a futile tendering process according to Auditor General Nancy Gathungu.

The tender was issued on March 8, 2018, an evaluation technical and financial proposals followed on March 18 and 19th while the contract was awarded on May 8th. The deal was then signed on June 12, according to the report.

Sh1.5 million

"Examination of the documents submitted by the consultant for payment implies the consultant was hired way before the procurement process started. For instance, the first payment amounting to Sh1.5 million was made on 8th March 2018, the same date the request for proposal was issued. The payment was supported by an invoice dated 5th March 2018, which was long before the contract was signed," Ms Gathungu wrote.

Read:Pipeline tender fate now lies with court

The consultant received the advance payment without presenting any bank guarantees as required in the contract and which is also against the law.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Corruption Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The auditors also questioned the value derived in the Sh655 million supply for hydrant pit valves used in the fuelling of aircrafts which were directly procured in 2015 illegally.

Launched investigations

The management had defended the move to be based on the fact that the supplier was also the manufacturer of the equipment without providing any evidence to back the claim.

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission launched an investigation into the supply which has seen some former staff of KPC taken to court.

"Whereas the spare parts delivered by the vendor were subject to EACC investigation, the company put them to use only after EACC authorised their use. However, the value of the items is yet to be recorded in the company books and are not included in the assets reflected in the financial statements," Ms Gathungu wrote.