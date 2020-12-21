Kenya: Magistrate Seeks to Divorce Lawyer

An Eldoret-based magistrate is seeking to dissolve her 10-year marriage due to abuse and violence by her husband.

The magistrate is accusing her estranged husband, a lawyer based in Kakamega, of physical abuse and desertion of their matrimonial home.

In her petition filed in a Kapsabet court through her lawyer Loreen Sawe, the magistrate told the court that she has never seen joy and love in her marriage.

Through her sworn affidavit, the magistrate told the court that her husband is the father of their 10-year-old daughter.

She told the court her husband had deserted the family and become hostile and abusive, making their marriage unbearable.

In her petition, she told the court that her marriage was legalised with payments of six cows and Sh50,000 on August 18, 2012 in Malava, Kakamega County. She told the court her husband was represented by his seven relatives during dowry negotiations.

In his response the lawyer denied claims of being legally married to the magistrate as well as denying having paid dowry.

The lawyer also denied being the biological father to the 10-year-old girl and wants a DNA test to be taken.

In July this year, another court in Kapsabet directed the lawyer to pay for the upkeep of the child until the case is heard and determined.

Ms Sawe, a lawyer representing the petitioner, further told the court that the respondent has never paid the upkeep as he was directed by the court. The lawyer told the court upkeep cost has now accumulated to Sh139,000.

In his defence, through lawyer Derick Mango, he said the court did not specify the period when the upkeep money was supposed to be paid.

Ironically, petitioner's lawyer confirmed to the court that the respondent has paid part of the upkeep money awaiting to complete the accumulative balance by January 2021.

The case was adjourned to 26th January 2021.