Morocco: Coronavirus - Royal Air Maroc Suspends Its Flights to and From Britain

Casablanca — Pursuant to the decision of the Moroccan government, Morocco's flag carrier Royal Air Maroc (RAM) has announced the suspension, until further notice, of all its flights to and from Great Britain.

Passengers holding tickets on these flights can benefit from a free change of date and/or destination in Europe, or a refund of their ticket, the airline said in a statement.

Royal Air Maroc invites its customers impacted by this decision to contact the call center at the following numbers: Morocco: 089000 0800 and International number: +212522489797.