Zimbabwe: Churches Pray for Accident-Free Holidays

Churches will pray for an accident-free holiday but want motorists to heed police warnings and obey traffic rules and regulations this festive season.

Police have promised to be heavily deployed on all the country's major roads to maintain order.

The ZRP, Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (Zinara), Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ), Vehicle Inspectorate Department (VID) and other stakeholders, will be carrying out awareness campaigns along the country's major roads.

In an interview last Friday, popular gospel musician Pastor Charles Charamba, who is founder of Rooted in Christ Ministries, encouraged drivers to exercise caution when travelling on the roads.

"We encourage road users, both drivers and pedestrians to exercise caution. Roads are generally wet and are therefore slippery and muddy. Pot holes are to be suspected as well, due to the wetness of the road surfaces, so let's be moderate on our speed," he said.

"Lastly, let's not lose lives due to flooded rivers. It's better not to try crossing such rivers than causing unnecessary accidents."

Pastor Charamba and his wife Olivia, are ambassadors of Road Safety for the TSCZ.

Zimbabwe Amalgamated Council of Churches (ZACC) patron Mr Jimayi Muduvuri, reiterated that motorists should take heed of police warnings and comply with police orders at roadblocks or checkpoints.

"We know that we are in the festive season and we would want to urge the public, especially motorists, to follow all police instructions and to take heed of their warnings to avoid road accidents countrywide. Let's abide by all traffic rules and regulations and avoid speeding, overloading and even driving unroadworthy vehicles on our roads as this contributes mostly to road traffic accidents," he said.

Mr Muduvuri urged drivers to desist from drinking and driving. Pedestrians were also advised to be cautious to minimise accidents.

Destiny for Africa Network founder, Reverend Obadiah Musindo said although most members would be conducting prayers to avoid accidents, they have noted that some Christians tend to relax during the festive season, only to become serious in January next year.

" This is, however, the time that the devil will take advantage of the situation as most Christians would be merry-making and not praying for the nation, especially to curb road accidents. Christians do not go on holiday; their faith does not go on holiday.

"I don't think it is a proper thing to do. They should be praying for the nation," he said.

Between December 15, 2019 and January 2 this year, 11 people were killed while 503 others were injured in 1 406 road accidents recorded.

Police said the major causes of accidents were speeding, reversing errors, following too close and inattention.