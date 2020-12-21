Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Manicaland Endorces Dcc Polls

The Zanu PF Manicaland Provincial Coordinating Committee has endorsed the recently held District Coordinating Committee (DCC) elections, saying they reflected the will of the people.

The meeting, which was attended by the revolutionary party's top provincial officials including Zanu PF Manicaland Province Chairman Cde Mike Madiro, Secretary for Finance Cde Patrick Chinamasa, Women's League Secretary for Administration Cde Monica Mutsvangwa, who is also Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, and Central Committee member Cde Mike Nyambuya, was held over the weekend.

Speaking during PCC meeting, several party members hailed the DCC election results and urged the winners to work towards strengthening the party.

The losers were also advised to accept the outcome and work for their party.

Chimanimani East MP, Cde Joshua Sacco, said the DCC elections were peaceful as there were no reports of violence while former Agriculture minister Dr Joseph Made said Makoni District accepted the outcome of the polls.

A Zimunya-Marange representative also endorsed the outcome of the DCC elections, with Cde Nyambuya saying the winners were the foot soldiers of the party who are there to coordinate party activities.

Zanu PF Manicaland Provincial Chairman Cde Madiro said: "We are happy with the outcome of the DCCs. What you did here is impressive."

Cde Mutsvangwa also said she was happy with the DCC elections but said it was time the party roped in more youths.

"We now want more youths in the party.

"We want to pass the baton to our youths before we start walking with the assistance of walking sticks," she said.

Cde Mutsvangwa took the opportunity to tell party members of the progress being made by the Government especially regards roads construction.

She said the roads projects, including the Harare-Beitbridge, were being refurbished without external funding.

Cde Mutsvangwa added that the Government was fighting corruption in all its forms.

The National Peace and Reconciliation Commission also attended the meeting.