Zimbabwe: Praz Guarantees Seamless Ppe Procurement for Second Wave

Herald Reporter

A seamless procurement of protective personal equipment has been guaranteed by the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ), as the country battles the second wave of Covid-19.

This was said by PRAZ board chairperson Mrs Vimbai Nyemba last Friday during a donation by the organisation of an assortment of PPE including surgical face masks, space suits, respirators, face shields, theatre caps and cloth masks.

"As Wilkins is one of the Covid-19 centres, we are confident that the pandemic will be managed and that Zimbabwe will triumph over the pandemic and continue to rise as we are not yet out of the woods.

"We are mindful that the procurement regulator plays a critical in ensuring that as we get into the second wave of infections as recorded worldwide, and the spiking cases in Zimbabwe, we ensure that there is smooth procurement of PPE through the provision of guidelines when need arises for all procuring entities to procure smoothly but without abusing the system," said Mrs Nyemba.

Zimbabwe has been recording positive cases above 100 almost every day in the last two weeks, with 3 218 new cases reported between November 16 and December 18, raising fears that the second wave could be more devastating than the first.

This saw President Mnangagwa reminding the nation on Saturday to remain vigilant and stop disregarding Covid-19 containment measures that include enforcement of physical distancing and wearing face masks.

Overall, Zimbabwe has recorded 12 047 cases of the coronavirus since March, with 316 people killed by the disease.

With community transmissions now prevalent compared to imported cases -- which are equally rising with citizens returning home for the festive season - experts are calling for increased surveillance.

Meanwhile, Mrs Nyemba said PRAZ supports the dedicated ad selfless Covid-10 front-line team that has remained resolute under challenging circumstances "for the good of the country".