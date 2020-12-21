Zimbabwe: Zc Hold Trials for 2022 Under-19 World Cup

ZIMBABWE Cricket have begun preparations for the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2022 to be hosted by West Indies, writes Eddie Chikamhi.

A panel of selectors, led by national Under-19 coach Prosper Utseya and convener Moses Chitare, yesterday began monitoring the talents on show when the Under-19 Week organised by ZC kicked-off at Harare Sports Club and Old Hararians.

A total of 56 players are billed to participate in the three-day event, which ends tomorrow. The trialists were picked during provincial trials organised earlier by ZC across the country and a few schoolboys based in South Africa and the United Kingdom are also set get a look-in.

The event is part of ZC's national Under-19 team selection process for the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2022 to be held in the West Indies.

The selection panel, consisting of convener Chitare, Gavin Ewing, Pollock Mubobo and coach Utseya, is expected to come up with a side that should hit the ground running starting next year.

"We are looking forward to having a look at this new crop of players coming up and we hope they will be able to express themselves during the course of the week," Chitare said.

Experienced development coaches have been roped in to take charge of the Under-19 Week teams, with Bernard Mlambo at Easterns, Reginald Mutare at Northerns, Alois Tichana at Southerns and Johnson Marumisa at Westerns.

ZC have said they will be implementing stringent measures at the venues to greatly mitigate against the contraction and spreading of Covid-19 among participants during the Under-19 Week.

Zimbabwe will get automatic qualification for the 2022 ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup by virtue of their 11th place finish in the previous edition held in South Africa early this year.

The team beat Scotland by 172 runs in the 11th place play-off, thanks to a big half century from Tadiwanashe Marumani and a 5/49 for Privilege Chesa.

The 14th edition of the Under-19 Cricket World Cup is scheduled for the West Indies in early 2022 and will involve Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies and Zimbabwe.

The remaining five spots will be determined by regional qualification.

The qualification process for the 2022 edition of the Under-19 Cricket World Cup was delayed by a year due to the effects of Covid-19, which saw all sporting activity being suspended until recently.