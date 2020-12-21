Nigeria: 2023 Is 'Do or Die' in Kano, We Won't Allow 'Inconclusive' Election - Kwankwaso

20 December 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

The former governor was addressing a packed audience, mostly made up of his Kwankwasiyya followers, who hailed him as he made the statements.

The former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has warned the ruling party in the state, APC, not to take the PDP for granted and plan a repeat of the Kano 'Inconclusive' governorship election of 2019.

The former governor said his party, PDP, and his Kwankwasiyya supporters, will not allow a repeat of that.

In 2019, the PDP was leading in the governorship election in Kano before it was declared inconclusive by the electoral commission, INEC. A supplementary election held in disputed areas was controversially won by the APC, this securing a second term for Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

Mr Kwankwaso made his statement, on Thursday, while addressing a packed audience, mostly made up of his Kwankwasiyya followers, who hailed him as he made the statements.

The video of the statement was later posted on Facebook on Kwankwasiyya Reporters, a page mainly dedicated for propagating his political speeches and events.

In the video, Mr Kwankwaso in Hausa language, said: "now they are power drunk because they are enjoying the seat of power, they are not thinking of leaving power because for them 2023 is indefinite.

"In their thinking, all these sins they are committing, they will collaborate with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in 2023 and security officials and other leaders to repeat the inconclusive election they orchestrated in Kano in 2019 and then we leave them.

"2023 will come in different colours, it is going to be a do or die affair, we are going to be ready.

"In 2023, I am calling on women to take up their pestle and wooden cooking spoons and hold it close to them (to protect their votes)," Mr Kwankwaso said amidst cheers from his supporters.

Part of the statement was also aired by Nasara Radio, a station he founded in October. The former governor vowed that he will revisit the privatization of all government assets Governor Abdullahi Ganduje auctioned to private businesses during his eight years tenure.

Mr Kwankwaso, a former political ally turned rival of Mr Ganduje, accused the Ganduje administration of violating rules, customs and tradition in the privatisation of government properties. He vowed to reverse the decision in 2023.

