Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records 3 New Deaths, 501 Infections

21 December 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

The NCDC says new COVID-19 infections were reported from 14 states and the FCT in the last 24 hours.

The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC), has reported 501 new cases of COVID-19 infections in the country.

The NCDC made this known via its website on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that since the beginning of the outbreak in February, more than 874,617 samples have been tested by NCDC, out of which 78,434 were positive.

The agency said that the country sadly recorded three additional deaths in the last 24 hours, raising the overall casualty in the nation since the start of the pandemic to 1,221.

The NCDC also disclosed that 519 patients were discharged after testing negative from the virus.

It said that the new infections were reported from 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory, in the last 24 hours.

The NCDC said that Lagos State recorded the highest number of cases with 218 infections, FCT had 112, Kaduna reported 53, Plateau reported 24 and Katsina confirmed 21 infections.

Other states that recorded fresh COVID-19 infections are Kano-16, Yobe-14, Ondo-10, Ogun-9, Edo-7, Bayelsa-5, Rivers-4, Borno-4, Osun-2 and Ekiti-2.

The health agency said a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, continued to coordinate the national COVID-19 response activities.

The centre said till date, 78,434 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. 68,303 patients have been discharged while 1,221 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

(NAN)

