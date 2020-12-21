Angola: Minister of State Reiterates Commitment to Social Assistance

Luanda — Angola's minister of State for Social Sphere Carolina Cerqueira Wednesday expressed the Executive's intention to reinforce actions of support for the empowerment of families in 2021, as part of the government programme in the social field.

Carolina Cerqueira highlighted the commitment to permanent execution of programmes, aimed to mitigate the plights of the families and help create resources to ensure their self-sustainability and fight against poverty.

During a virtual audience granted to the Resident Coordinator of the United Nations System in Angola, Zahira Virani, the official also expressed desire to cooperate with the UN system in various aspects.

She mentioned the creation and strengthening of initiatives and projects that favour the integration of young people with job creation and inclusion through socially useful work.

The minister also highlighted the actions related to gender equality, women's empowerment and, in particular, of young girls and the learning for all programme.

The minister also expressed the desire to strengthen cooperation with the UN system to strengthen the national capacity to fight HIV/AIDS in Angola and the health system in general, to respond to the global health crisis.

As for support for national actions in response to Covid-19, Carolina Cerqueira thanked the assistance of the organisations of the United Nations System, in particular WHO.

According to her, the institution's assistance has allowed mitigate the negative effects of the socio-economic impact on people's lives and their recovery, as part of the inclusive and multisectoral crisis management and response to Covid-19.

During the meeting, the two officials also addressed issues related to the holding of the 2nd Edition of the Luanda Biennial - Pan-African Forum for the Culture of Peace, in 2021, and the support of UNDP for the effort to diversify the economy and the sustained economic development.

The agenda also covered UNDP, UNICEF and WHO support to the Ministries of Health and Education, human rights programmes, technical assistance for the training of National Police staff, as well as the development of programmes to strengthen human rights and the legality in economic governance.

The parties committed themselves to continue in 2021 the mapping and evaluation of the social programmes in progress in the various domains to promote the well-being of families and social protection to the most vulnerable populations, particularly children.

The UN representative in Angola welcomed the state of relations and identified the education and training of personnel to combat corruption in order to strengthen cooperation.