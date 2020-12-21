Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Records 204 Recoveries, Seven Deaths

16 December 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan health authorities announced Wednesday the report in the last 24 hours of 204 patients recovered from Covid-19, 45 new infections and seven deaths.

According to the Secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, who was speaking at the usual the Covid-19 update session in the country, of those recovered, 117 are in Luanda, 30 are in Cunene, 23 in Moxico, 16 in Huambo, 12 in Benguela, five in Lunda Sul and one in Uige, aged between one and 94 years.

As for the new positive cases, he pointed out that they involve citizens whose ages are between seven and 76 years old, 30 men and 15 women.

According to him, 36 cases were diagnosed in Luanda province, four in Lunda Norte, two in Bié, the same number in Cabinda and one in Lunda Sul.

He reported the deaths of six Angolans and one Chinese, aged between 44 and 70, three residents in Lunda Norte and one each in Luanda, Huambo, Malanje and Zaire, all of them men.

Angola has 16,407 positive cases, 379 deaths, 9,194 recovered and 6,834 active people.

Of the active cases, six are in critical condition with invasive mechanical ventilation, five severe, 81 moderate, 137 with mild symptoms and 6,605 asymptomatic.

The health authorities follow up 204 patients admitted to treatment centres in the country.

