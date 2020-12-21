Angola: Sonangol Expresses Concern About Demonstrations

16 December 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — National Fuel Society of Angola (Sonangol) is following with concern some protests held in front of its headquarters building, allegedly staged by ex-workers from the companies with which it maintained a contract for a certain period.

The State oil company's concern is expressed in its press release, where it denies having direct links with the protesting workers and says that the compensation required by the companies had fully been paid.

According to the company, such rallies are devoid of the legality and are being fuelled by unquestioned individuals.

In document, the Sonangol said that it maintained a contractual relationship, for a fixed period, with some companies, including Angola Offshore Services, HR Services, Comassica and Interserviços.

In 2018, the country's socio-economic situation, the restructuring of the oil sector and the consequent regeneration of Sonangol, forced the company to suspend some services, which led to the termination of contracts with the aforementioned companies.

In accordance with legal rules, Sonangol reported that all legal requirements inherent to the termination of the contractual relationship have been met.

They include communication within the recommended periods and fair compensation.

Likewise, it says, compensation was made to the companies, under the terms of the contracts, and in their turn, they did so to their workers, according to the documents held by the parties involved.

It explained that some employees with the said companies, who worked for Sonangol Distribuidora, under the term of contract, claim to be victims of injustice.

They claim the fact that the oil company has absorbed, in view of given qualifications - the age and performance - a certain number of employees of the said companies.

Sonangol justifies that the integration of those workers meet specific criteria and aimed to fill sensitive functions in certain units. This action is completely independent of the contracts with the mentioned companies and with their respective employees, said the document.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
No Identity Number? No Phone for Nigerians
Former Burundi President Pierre Buyoya Dies
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Nigeria Now in Second Wave of Covid-19 As Cases Spike

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.