Angola: Grecima Case - Trial Resumes in February

Luanda — The trial of Manuel Rabelais, former director of the extinct Office of Revitalisation and Execution of Institutional Communication and Marketing of the Administration (Grecima) and his administrative assistant, Hilário Gaspar dos Santos, will resume on February 8, 2021.

The sessions, which have been taking place since December 9 at the Supreme Court, were suspended due to festive season (Christmas and New Year holidays), as well as the court's internal activity grounds.

The defendants are accused of crimes of embezzlement, violation of budget execution rules and money laundering, between 2016 and 2017.

During this period, 98. 1 million euros were allocated to Grecima for the acquisition of equivalents in Kwanzas.

Manuel Rabelais is accused of having transformed Grecima into a bureau exchange, whose currencies were traded at a price higher than the official value.