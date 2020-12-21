Tanzania: What Traffic Police Plan to Do to Reduce Road Accidents

Dar es Salaam — The Traffic Police Division has expressed its determination to reduce road accidents, particularly during the end of year festive season.

The Division has - among other measures - increased the number of police check points along highways; added road safety monitoring gadgets and tightened vehicle inspections for road worthiness.

The target is to cut down on the number of road accidents last year by at least 35 percent.

In 2019, Tanzania registered 2,519 road accidents, data from the Traffic Division show.

The accidents claimed 1,248 lives while 2,462 other victims were injured, Traffic Police Commander Wilbrod Mutafungwa told The Citizen early this week.

Mr Mutafungwa said during the period between January and October 2020, there were 954 deaths and 1,696 injuries from road accidents.

This shows that there was a decrease in the number of deaths by 23.6 percent - and in number of people injured by 31.1 percent.

Mr Mutafungwa also said that the Police conducted thorough analyses of the causes of accidents with a view to devising measures that would bring the cases further down, especially during the festive season.

"We found that most road accidents involved motorcycles, buses, private cars, bicycles, and cart drivers as well as pedestrians," revealed Mr Mutafungwa.

He said analysis of the accidents also revealed that top on the causes was reckless driving, alcoholism, drivers not complying with traffic laws and poor infrastructure.

Hence, the measure of increasing the number of police checkpoints to restrict those breaching traffic laws. It will also increase traffic inspections and gadgets including alcohol testers and cameras.

"The year end celebrations are around the corner. With the ceremonies comes an increase in road travels. We have set our strategies right to ensure that we do not destroy our good record for this year," he said.

In general, he said, road accidents caused by car malfunctioning dropped by 23 percent during the period between January and October 2020 compared to the same period in 2019 while those caused by infrastructure also dropped by 52 percent.

Accidents caused by human errors decreased by 35 percent and other road accidents caused which decreased to 51 percent.

He said there has also been an extreme enforcement of traffic laws including seizing of driving licences right after the drivers breach traffic laws.

"We are working towards maintaining and even lowering the current percentage of road accidents compared to the previous years when the situation was worse during the holidays," said Mr Mtafungwa.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Khamis Mkadam said road accidents have also declined due to emphasis on traffic programmes including 'Hata wewe, Aibu Yako' and 'Abiria Paza Sauti' which helped passengers to be able to directly report reckless drivers.

"And this goes for bus passengers who can be influential as they can force a bus driver to speed for them to arrive early without prioritising safety," explained Mr Mkadam.

He detailed that this can be avoided once bus drivers offer traffic police cooperation by reporting the influencing passengers.

Tanzania Bus Owners Association (Taboa) chairman Abdullah Mohamed said the decline of road accidents is a result of cooperation between all authoritative associations including Taboa, Bus Drivers Association of Tanzania (BDAT), Traffic police force and The Land Transport Regulatory Authority (Latra) who have all met to renew methods that will help in lowering the current percentage of road accidents from January to November 2020.

Mr Mohamed said Taboa has participated in the maintenance of the current percentage by providing education to bus owners to encourage bus drivers to abide traffic rules.

"Every morning before the buses take off to their destinations, we emphasize them to not break any traffic regulation as that comes with a price that may be their driving license," he said.

Mr Mohamed said they have set human alarming points among the members of Taboa, whereas whenever Taboa is informed of a bus violating traffic laws, the bus owner is put up for questioning before getting dismembered.

Taboa chairman admitted this method will limit buses speeding during the night with the absence of traffic officers.

"We have set up a special committee in Taboa which alerts the bus owners when the drivers over speeds as they are aware that they could be taken off the association," he said.

He revealed that the traffic police were preparing to run a new operation that would ensure the lives of travellers as well as road users are not at stake.

The 300-member association targets a full decline of road accidents by 2021 with the cooperation of other authorities.